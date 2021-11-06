Top Stories
Source Gives Update on Kendall & Kylie Jenner After Astroworld Stampede That Left 8 Dead

Source Gives Update on Kendall & Kylie Jenner After Astroworld Stampede That Left 8 Dead

A source is speaking out with an update on Kendall and Kylie Jenner after the stampede that left eight people dead at the Astroworld Festival.

The famous sisters were both in attendance at the concert, where Kylie‘s boyfriend Travis Scott was performing, when a “mass-casualty incident” took place.

Eight people are dead and hundreds are injured after the audience surged towards the stage, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Click inside to find out what the source said about Kendall and Kylie…

A source told People that Kendall and Kylie are “both okay and did not get injured.”

“Everyone is shocked and upset,” the insider says. “Kylie and Kendall were in the audience, but they are not injured. Travis won’t be performing tonight. The concert is canceled.”

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena spoke out on Saturday morning (November 6) to provide details on what happened during the concert.

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event,” he said. “We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event.”

He added, “What we do know is that at approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

“We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that are confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process,” he said. “The Houston Police Department is sending units out to the hospitals to identify these patients, these fatalities.”

See photos of Kendall playing softball with Travis just one day before the event.
