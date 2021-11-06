Top Stories
Sat, 06 November 2021 at 2:05 pm

Tony Hale & Jack Whitehall Join Their 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Co-Stars to Light Up the Empire State Building!

Tony Hale and Jack Whitehall suit up for a special lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building in New York City on Friday (November 5).

The 33-year-old Bad Education actor and the 51-year-old Arrested Development star were joined at the event by their Clifford the Big Red Dog co-stars Darby Camp, 14, and Izaac Wang, 14.

The group lit up the Empire State Building “Clifford Red” to celebrate the release of their upcoming movie.

Also at the event were Caitlin Friedman, SVP Scholastic Entertainment and Executive Producer, and Marc Peralta, Chief Programs officer at the Best Friends Animal Society, with his rescued big dog Asher.

Clifford the Big Red Dog also donated a check for $25,000 to the Best Friends Animal Society for their work with animal shelters. See photos of the check in the gallery!

The movie is set to hit theaters and Paramount+ next Wednesday (November 10). See the trailer here.

Jack Whitehall recently revealed that he auditioned for Harry Potter when he was a child and totally messed it up. Find out what happened
