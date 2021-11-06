Watch Cardi B's Hilarious Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Cardi B met Robert Pattinson at a Hollywood party this week and she recorded a funny video of the moment!

Both of the stars were at United Talent Agency’s party to honor British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on Wednesday (November 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Come, look at my friend, guys,” Cardi said to the camera before posing in the frame with Robert, who stuck out his tongue at the camera in a playful way.

Cardi captioned the tweet, “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!”

For those who don’t want to do the math, Cardi was only 16-years-old when the first Twilight movie was released.

Some of the other celebs at the star-studded party were Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Gabrielle Union, and many more.

