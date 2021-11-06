Watch Jennifer Nettles Surprise Her Biggest Fan at Work! (Video)

Jennifer Nettles treated her biggest fan to an incredible surprise this week!

The Sugarland singer and current star of Broadway’s Waitress showed up at her fan Lizzie‘s workplace to meet them in person for the first time.

“I love a good SURPRISE! Lizzie, after hearing such incredible things about you, I’m thrilled I finally got to meet you! Your reaction was unforgettable (as was your infectious smile)!! Thank you for all your love and support, and I’ll make sure to keep an eye out for you in the crowd 🥰,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Jennifer showed up at the Drama Book Shop in New York City, where Lizzie works, to give them a signed Waitress playbill and take some cute photos.

“jennifer 🥰🥰🥰 i will hold this so close to my heart forever, thank you for sharing this joy with me and for sharing your sunshine every single day,” Lizzie commented on the video.

You can catch Jennifer in Waitress through November 24!