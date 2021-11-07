Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 3:24 pm

Bill & Hillary Clinton Greet Chelsea Clinton at the NYC Marathon 2021 Finish Line

Bill and Hillary Clinton are celebrating!

The former President and First Lady of the United States congratulated their 41-year-old daughter Chelsea Clinton for completing the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday (November 7) in New York City.

The couple were seen happily posing for pictures with their daughter at the Central Park finish line amid the big crowd on the run’s 50th anniversary, marking the first marathon in person of the pandemic era.

It was also Bill‘s first public appearance since being released from the hospital back in October due to infection.

About 33,000 people participated in the marathon across all five boroughs.

See Bill Clinton‘s first message since being released from the hospital.

Find out which celebs also ran the marathon!
