Bryan Greenberg Reveals Sex of His Newborn Twins with Wife Jamie Chung

Bryan Greenberg is sharing some new details about his newborn twins!

On Saturday (November 6), the 43-year-old One Tree Hill actor took to social media to reveal the sex of his and wife Jamie Chung‘s twins.

Click inside to read more…

“My boys will be ready for NYC,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of two super cute and little pairs of Timberland boots.

Bryan and the 38-year-old Lovecraft Country announced back on October 24 that they had recently welcomed twins.

As of right now, the couple – who has been married since October 2015 – haven’t announced their sons’ names or their official birth date.

Bryan and Jamie aren’t the only stars that have recently welcomed twins. All these other couples also welcomed twins this year!