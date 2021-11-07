Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 7:41 pm

Bryan Greenberg Reveals Sex of His Newborn Twins with Wife Jamie Chung

Bryan Greenberg Reveals Sex of His Newborn Twins with Wife Jamie Chung

Bryan Greenberg is sharing some new details about his newborn twins!

On Saturday (November 6), the 43-year-old One Tree Hill actor took to social media to reveal the sex of his and wife Jamie Chung‘s twins.

Click inside to read more…

“My boys will be ready for NYC,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of two super cute and little pairs of Timberland boots.

Bryan and the 38-year-old Lovecraft Country announced back on October 24 that they had recently welcomed twins.

As of right now, the couple – who has been married since October 2015 – haven’t announced their sons’ names or their official birth date.

Bryan and Jamie aren’t the only stars that have recently welcomed twins. All these other couples also welcomed twins this year!

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @bryangreenberg
Posted to: Bryan Greenberg, Celebrity Babies, Jamie Chung

Getty Images