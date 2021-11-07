Dakota Johnson & Maggie Gyllenhaal Are Joined by Melanie Griffith & Jamie Lee Curtis at 'The Lost Daughter' Screening!

The latest screening of The Lost Daughter was a star-studded event!

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal and star Dakota Johnson were joined by Dakota‘s mom Melanie Griffith and Jamie Lee Curtis at Netflix’s The Lost Daughter Women’s Luncheon & Screening on Sunday afternoon (November 7) held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

If you didn’t know, Jamie is very close friends with Maggie‘s family. She’s even the godmother to Maggie‘s brother Jake Gyllenhaal!

The Lost Daughter is Maggie‘s directorial debut, and stars Dakota, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

The film is in select theaters December 17 and on Netflix December 31. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Dakota Johnson is wearing a Gucci suit.

