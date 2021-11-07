Dionne Warwick Makes a Surprise Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dionne Warwick is making an unexpected appearance!

The 80-year-old music legend appeared on Saturday night’s (November 6) episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the episode, Ego Nwodim played Dionne as part of the recurring “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch.

Ego said she was “sick and tired of interviewing people who aren’t icons,” with Dionne arriving for her appearance.

“Let me ask you something. Dionne, why are you perfect?” Ego said.

“My darling, I’m not perfect. I’m just very, very good,” Dionne said.

“Today I heard a song by an artist called YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Why aren’t people just called Burt Bacharach anymore?” Ego asked.

“I don’t know but that’s a very good question,” Dionne answered.

They also sang the classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love” together!

