Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 6:24 pm

Ed Sheeran Earns #1 Album With '=' on Billboard 200 Chart!

Ed Sheeran Earns #1 Album With '=' on Billboard 200 Chart!

Ed Sheeran officially has another number one album, with = (Equals)!

The 30-year-old musician just released his new album last week and it’s landed on the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

=, pronounced Equals, dropped on October 29, and has since earned 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 4, according to MRC Data. Over half of that sum was driven by album sales.

Previously, Ed had earned number one albums with his No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2017′s ÷ (Divide) and 2014′s x (Multiply).

Over the weekend, Ed was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing two of his songs off the new record.

Ed is also pictured below celebrating his album with Spotify in new York City on Sunday afternoon (November 7).

Click inside to see 40+ pictures of Ed Sheeran at the celebration…
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 01
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 02
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 03
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 04
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 05
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 06
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 07
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 08
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 09
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 10
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 11
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 12
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 13
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 14
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 15
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 16
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 17
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 18
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 19
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 20
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 21
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 22
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 23
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 24
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 25
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 26
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 27
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 28
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 29
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 30
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 31
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 32
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 33
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 34
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 35
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 36
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 37
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 38
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 39
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 40
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 41
ed sheeran equals album charts spotify event 42

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images