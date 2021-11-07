Ed Sheeran Earns #1 Album With '=' on Billboard 200 Chart!

Ed Sheeran officially has another number one album, with = (Equals)!

The 30-year-old musician just released his new album last week and it’s landed on the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

=, pronounced Equals, dropped on October 29, and has since earned 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 4, according to MRC Data. Over half of that sum was driven by album sales.

Previously, Ed had earned number one albums with his No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2017′s ÷ (Divide) and 2014′s x (Multiply).

Over the weekend, Ed was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing two of his songs off the new record.

Ed is also pictured below celebrating his album with Spotify in new York City on Sunday afternoon (November 7).

