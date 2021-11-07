Ed Sheeran Performs 'Overpass Graffiti' & 'Shivers' on 'SNL'

Ed Sheeran is hitting the stage.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter performed on Saturday night’s (November 6) episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the show, Ed performed both “Overpass Graffiti” and “Shivers” off of his new album, = (Equals).

Ed Sheeran recently up about testing positive for COVID-19, and revealed it wasn’t just him who was affected by the virus, but his daughter, Lyra, too.

Ed also cleared up a rumor about the show scrambling for a replacement act to take over after it was revealed he’d tested positive.

During the same episode, Saturday Night Live spoofed a popular sports star under fire and getting backlash for his actions regarding disclosing whether he got the COVID vaccine.

