'Eternals' Director Chloe Zhao Opens Up About Post-Credits Scenes

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Chloe Zhao is talking about those post-credits scenes.

The Eternals director got candid during a conversation with Variety about the end of the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Click inside to read more…

“I will try my best — I’ve been advised…” she cautioned before broaching the topic.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” she said. (If you don’t know what happened, here’s an explainer for the post-credits scenes.)

Chloe said that when she pitched introducing Pip and Eros to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige as a mid-credits scene, she already knew she wanted Harry Styles to play the role.

“The idea of Eros and Harry came to me at the same time. It wasn’t like I created this character and I think about different people [to cast],” she said, adding that she’s been following his career for a while.

“Seeing his career, where he’s going, what he’s representing, him as an individual — he’s very interesting, unique. And I thought that is Eros. That’s that character. He just happened to be Thanos’s brother. I had this whole thing made up in my head, what their backstory is. I just was very, very excited when Kevin [went], ‘Let’s do it.’”

She also said it didn’t take much convincing: “I think everyone loves working with Marvel. He was game, yeah.”

“And then to see him come on set and just bring Eros to life, it was great,” she added, noting that he came and left set with a hoodie over his face.

She also opened up about having Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight, in the post-credits.

“I go, ‘Who’s that? Black Knight? Oh, there’s an actor who’d be great to play that!’” she said, referring to Kit Harington.

“I was a big fan of that character. I thought he would be very interesting to have a human character also with his own complicated [history]. You can sense he doesn’t know what’s going on [with the Eternals], but there’s something special about him. It’s fun,” she said.

At the end of the movie, as Dane is about to touch the Ebony Blade, he hears someone say “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?”

It’s Mahershala Ali, who will play the half-vampire Blade, in a reboot of the franchise.

“All I can say is it does have a very big repercussion on the future of the MCU,” she said, adding “I would be back working for Marvel if they want me any day.”

Here’s a complete recap of what happens in the post-credits.