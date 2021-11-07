Eva Longoria, Awkwafina, & Olivia Wilde Wear Sparkling Dresses to LACMA Gala 2021

The stars are stepping out for the 2021 LACMA Gala!

Eva Longoria, Awkwafina, and Olivia Wilde all wowed in sparkling dress while stepping out for the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sienna Miller, Rebecca Hall, Florence Welch, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak, Diane Keaton, Anjelica Huston, Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow, James Corden and wife Julia Carey, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and Tina Knowles-Lawson.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

FYI: Eva is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress. Awkwafina is wearing a Gucci dress. Olivia is wearing a Gucci dress. Tracee is wearing an outfit by Gucci. Sienna is wearing a dress by Gucci. Serena is wearing a Gucci dress. Rebecca is wearing a Miu Miu dress. Anjelica is wearing a Gucci outfit. Florence is wearing a dress by Gucci.

