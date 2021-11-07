Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Make Their Debut in 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Teaser - Watch Now

The first teaser trailer for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw‘s new series has been released!

The married country singers star together in the upcoming Paramount+ series 1883, which is a prequel to their hit show Yellowstone.

1883 follows “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

In the series, Tim and Faith are playing James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.

Faith and Tim star in the series alongside Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

In a recent interview, Tim explained how Faith helped him “change” his life.

1883 is scheduled to debut on Paramount+ on December 19.