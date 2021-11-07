Haaz Sleiman Opens Up About Gay Role in 'Eternals' & Reacts to Arab Country Ban

Haaz Sleiman is opening up about Eternals.

The 45-year-old star, who plays Ben, the husband of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), got candid about the role, as well as the recent news that Eternals has been banned in some Arab countries.

“They stood their ground and said, ‘Nope, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film.’ It made these Arab countries looks so ignorant and pathetic,” he said of Disney’s decision to stand their ground with the edit of their film.

“I have no respect for those governments. They have displayed to the world that they are not only a disgrace to humanity, but to God. Hopefully this will inspire the Saudi people, the Kuwaiti people and the people in Qatar to fight back,” he continued.

Haaz was raised in a Muslim family in Lebanon before moving to the United States at age 21, coming out as gay in 2017.

“I wish I had that when I was a kid, to see this. My god. I wish! Can you imagine how many lives this is going to be saving — kids, young queer folk, who are being bullied, committing suicide and not seeing themselves being represented? And now they get to see this — it’s above and beyond,” he previously said of taking on the MCU role.

He also spoke about his character speaking some Arabic in the film.

“That moment shows the love between me and Phastos and it’s a statement on its own that you hear someone speak like that. I never thought I would see that, let alone that I got to do it,” he said.

“They’re going to find a way to watch it, even if it’s illegal. And then they can give their two middle fingers to their governments. Because even when it’s banned, there’s a way,” he continued.

