Sun, 07 November 2021 at 1:40 am

Hailey Bieber & Elle Fanning Go Glam for LACMA Gala 2021

Hailey Bieber and Elle Fanning are enjoying a night out!

The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old The Great actress hit the red carpet for the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Hailey looked super chic in a white dress while Elle wowed in a sheer, black dress.

Other stars in attendance included Addison Rae, Dove Cameron and her Schmigadoon! co-star Ariana DeBose, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, model Suki Waterhouse, and Mickey and the Bear actress Camila Morrone.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio also attended the event with their parents Marc and Heidi.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Saint Laurent dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Elle is wearing a dress by Gucci. Addison is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Sydney is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Suki is wearing a Gucci outfit. Camila is wearing a Versace dress. Charli is wearing an Alex Perry gown while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Dixie is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Click through the gallery for 40+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Ariana Debose, Camila Morrone, Dove Cameron, Elle Fanning, Hailey Bieber, Suki Waterhouse, Sydney Sweeney

Getty Images