Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Big Sister Maggie at LACMA Gala 2021

Famous siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal are hitting the red carpet together!

Jake, 40, and Maggie, 43, posed for photos together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Jake sported a navy blazer, a pink dress shirt, and mustard-colored trousers while Maggie wore a long-sleeved black dress.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

You can watch the trailer for Maggie‘s directorial debut The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

FYI: Jake is wearing an outfit by Gucci.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures inside of Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
