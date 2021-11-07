Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Big Sister Maggie at LACMA Gala 2021

Famous siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal are hitting the red carpet together!

Jake, 40, and Maggie, 43, posed for photos together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Jake sported a navy blazer, a pink dress shirt, and mustard-colored trousers while Maggie wore a long-sleeved black dress.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

You can watch the trailer for Maggie‘s directorial debut The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

FYI: Jake is wearing an outfit by Gucci.

