New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 8:49 pm

James Austin Johnson Is the New Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Saturday Night Live is debuting their new Donald Trump!

New cast member James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of the former President during the Cold Open on Saturday (November 6).

Click inside to watch the sketch!

The opening sketch of the night spoofed Fox News’ Justice with Jeanine Pirro with Cecily Strong reprising her impersonation of the conservative talk show host.

In the sketch, Jeanine interviews Republican Glenn Youngkin (played by Alex Moffat) after he won the election for Governor of Virginia.

James as Trump makes a special appearance during the sketch, where he takes credit for Youngkin winning the election.

“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous victory in Virginia. Glad we did it together,” James as Trump says.

Despite Alex‘s Youngkin not wanting any association with Trump, James continues to take credit for the victory.

“It’s great to be, frankly, winning again!” James as Trump says. “We did it together!”

James is the latest star to portray Trump on SNL. He was previously impersonated by Alec Baldwin, Taran Killam, Jason Sudeikis, Darrell Hammond, and Phil Hartman.
Photos: YouTube
