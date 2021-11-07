Kanye West Reportedly Dating 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria

It looks like Kanye West has a new lady in his life!

The 44-year-old rapper/fashion designer is reportedly dating 22-year-old model Vinetria, sources have shared with Page Six.

Sources say that Kanye and Vinetria have been “hooking up” for “a while now.”

Kanye and Vinetria first sparked dating rumors when they attended his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game on Saturday (November 6) in Minneapolis, Minn.

Just the other day, Kanye‘s Drink Champs interview was released where he said Kim Kardashian is “still my wife” amid their divorce.

It is being reported that Vinetria was with Kanye in Miami when he sat down for the interview.

Several months ago, it was reported that Kanye was dating Irina Shayk after they jetted off to Paris for his birthday in June.

After a few weeks, their romance reportedly fizzled out. In a recent interview, Irina addressed their rumored relationship.

