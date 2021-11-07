Kylie Jenner Releases Statement Regarding Tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence on the “mass-casualty incident” that took place at boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival concert on Friday night (November 5).

On Saturday night (November 6), the pregnant 24-year-old makeup mogul and reality star took to social media to react to the situation that killed eight people and left hundreds injured.

“Travis and I broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Kylie continued. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were both at the concert when the situation occurred, but were unharmed.

