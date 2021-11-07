Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 2:33 am

Kylie Jenner Releases Statement Regarding Tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Kylie Jenner Releases Statement Regarding Tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence on the “mass-casualty incident” that took place at boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival concert on Friday night (November 5).

On Saturday night (November 6), the pregnant 24-year-old makeup mogul and reality star took to social media to react to the situation that killed eight people and left hundreds injured.

Click inside to read her message…

“Travis and I broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Kylie continued. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were both at the concert when the situation occurred, but were unharmed.

You can read Travisstatement about the situation here.

Kylie Jenner Astroworld Statement
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 01
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 02
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 03
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 04
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 05
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 06
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 07
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 08
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 09
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 10
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 11
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 12
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 13
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 14
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 15
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 16
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 17
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 18
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 19
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 20
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 21
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 22
kylie jenner releases statement on astroworld tragedy 23

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @kyliejenner
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images