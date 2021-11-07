Top Stories
Sun, 07 November 2021 at 1:05 am

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, & Billie Eilish Arrive in Style for the LACMA Gala 2021

The stars are stepping out 2021 LACMA Gala!

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish all hit the red carpet in super stylish outfits for the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Quenlin Blackwell, country singer Carly Steel and husband Jacob Andreau, Anderson .Paak, Tyler the Creator, and Quavo.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

FYI: Miley is wearing a Gucci X Balenciaga suit and Jared Lehr jewelry. Lil Nas X is wearing a suit by Gucci. Billie‘s outfit is by Gucci.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images