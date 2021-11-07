New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!
The 2021 New York City Marathon is here!
The annual run through New York City, which was postponed amid the pandemic, returned for the first time on Sunday (November 7), and plenty of stars were among the attendees running this year’s marathon.
This year, the race includes some Olympians, as well as reality TV stars, athletes and actors.
Here are all of the celebrity runners of the 2021 New York City Marathon, via New York Times…
Abby Wambach, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team
Lauren Holiday, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team
Leslie Osborne, General Manager of the U.S. women’s national soccer team
Kate Markgraf, retired U.S. women’s national soccer team
Tiki Barber, 3-time Olympic medalist and retired New York Giants running back
Christy Turlington, model and activist
Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award-winning Broadway actress
Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons
Tayshia Adams, The Bachelor
Matt James, The Bachelor
C.J. Hobgood, ASP World Championship surfer
Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park
Kristine Froseth, model and actress
Nicole Briscoe, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor
Ryan Briscoe, professional racecar driver
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Will Reeve, Good Morning America
Willie Geist, host of Sunday Today and a co-host of Morning Joe
Zac Clark from The Bachelorette
Chelsea Clinton, writer and daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton