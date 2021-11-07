Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 3:10 pm

New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

The 2021 New York City Marathon is here!

The annual run through New York City, which was postponed amid the pandemic, returned for the first time on Sunday (November 7), and plenty of stars were among the attendees running this year’s marathon.

Click inside to read more…

This year, the race includes some Olympians, as well as reality TV stars, athletes and actors.

Here are all of the celebrity runners of the 2021 New York City Marathon, via New York Times

Abby Wambach, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team
Lauren Holiday, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team
Leslie Osborne, General Manager of the U.S. women’s national soccer team
Kate Markgraf, retired U.S. women’s national soccer team
Tiki Barber, 3-time Olympic medalist and retired New York Giants running back
Christy Turlington, model and activist
Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award-winning Broadway actress
Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons
Tayshia Adams, The Bachelor
Matt James, The Bachelor
C.J. Hobgood, ASP World Championship surfer
Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park
Kristine Froseth, model and actress
Nicole Briscoe, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor
Ryan Briscoe, professional racecar driver
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Will Reeve, Good Morning America
Willie Geist, host of Sunday Today and a co-host of Morning Joe
Zac Clark from The Bachelorette
Chelsea Clinton, writer and daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Just Jared on Facebook
new york city marathon november 2021 01
new york city marathon november 2021 02
new york city marathon november 2021 03
new york city marathon november 2021 04
new york city marathon november 2021 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: New York City Marathon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images