New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

The 2021 New York City Marathon is here!

The annual run through New York City, which was postponed amid the pandemic, returned for the first time on Sunday (November 7), and plenty of stars were among the attendees running this year’s marathon.

This year, the race includes some Olympians, as well as reality TV stars, athletes and actors.

Here are all of the celebrity runners of the 2021 New York City Marathon, via New York Times…

Abby Wambach, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team

Lauren Holiday, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team

Leslie Osborne, General Manager of the U.S. women’s national soccer team

Kate Markgraf, retired U.S. women’s national soccer team

Tiki Barber, 3-time Olympic medalist and retired New York Giants running back

Christy Turlington, model and activist

Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award-winning Broadway actress

Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons

Tayshia Adams, The Bachelor

Matt James, The Bachelor

C.J. Hobgood, ASP World Championship surfer

Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park

Kristine Froseth, model and actress

Nicole Briscoe, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor

Ryan Briscoe, professional racecar driver

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Will Reeve, Good Morning America

Willie Geist, host of Sunday Today and a co-host of Morning Joe

Zac Clark from The Bachelorette

Chelsea Clinton, writer and daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton