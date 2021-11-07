Paris Hilton & Fiance Carter Reum Look So In Love at LACMA Gala 2021!

Paris Hilton and fiance Carter Reum are showing off some cute PDA on the red carpet!

The engaged couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other while they arrived at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Paris went glam in a white dress while Carter sported a navy tux.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

Make sure you check out the trailer for Paris‘ upcoming docu-series Paris In Love, which will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on November 11.

FYI: Paris is wearing a custom Pamella Roland dress. Kathy is wearing a Gucci dress.

