Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Aaron Rodgers is the subject of Saturday Night Live‘s latest pop culture skewering.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who’s been making headlines for an interview in which he discussed being “immunized” and not vaccinated, was played by Pete Davidson on the Saturday night (November 6) episode of the show.

The comedy skit starred Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro in a spoof of Justice with Judge Jeanine, as she interviews Pete about the scandal.

“I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!” Pete said.

See what Aaron Rodgers said in his actual interview that’s landed him in hot water.

