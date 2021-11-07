Roddy Ricch Pledges To Donate His Astroworld Earnings To Victims' Families

Roddy Ricch is stepping up following the Astroworld tragedy that occurred over the weekend.

If you aren’t aware, it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

After the incident, Roddy has pledged to donate his net compensation from performing at the festival over the weekend to the victims’ families.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday,” the rapper shared on his Instagram Stories, tagging a member of his management team. “I’ll b donating my net compensation to families of this incident. #Pray4Houston.”

SZA, who also performed at the event earlier in the day, also sent her prayers to the victims’ families.

It was also just revealed that Travis and LiveNation are being sued over the incident.