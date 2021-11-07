Salma Hayek Reveals Hilarious Story Of How She Got Rid of The Ghosts In Her House - Watch!

Salma Hayek is all about the good vibes!

The 53-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her two new movies Eternals and House of Gucci in an interview airing on Monday (November 8).

During the interview, Salma revealed that her home in London was filled with ghosts and shared the hilarious story of how she got rid of them.

Salma explained how weird things kept happening around her house – with the piano playing by itself, lights going on and off, and doors opening by themselves.

While she didn’t witness any of these ghosts encounters, her staff did, and so did her daughter, Valentina, who was in the audience for her mom’s interview.

“I get it the worst… I’ve seen the actual things,” Valentina, 14, said, sharing how she often times saw the ghosts in their house.

Fearing that her staff would quit, Salma hired a man to come in and handle the ghosts.

“I said look, I’m gonna bring somebody,” Salma recalled. “Even if it’s not true, at least they might psychologically think it’s over.”

While the man was there, he told Salma that he “found like twenty” ghosts living in her house.

As he tried to get “rid” of them, there was one ghost that he had an issue with one refusing to leave!

