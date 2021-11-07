Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 7:49 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Shoots 'And Just Like That...' With Bobby Lee in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker shares a big laugh with Bobby Lee while filming a few scenes for And Just Like That… in New York City on Sunday afternoon (November 7).

The 56-year-old actress wore an all-white ensemble for the day of filming, while Bobby was seen wearing a graffiti shirt and red beanie on his head.

It hasn’t been reported who Bobby will portray in the upcoming series. He is best known for his appearances on MADtv, Magnum P.I., and Splitting Up Together. He’ll next be seen in Borderlands.

In her new cover story with Vogue, Sarah reacted to criticism of the new show and how the three characters look now.

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said.

And Just Like That… will premiere in December on HBO Max.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee filming on ‘And Just Like That…’…
