Shonda Rhimes Addresses the End of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on TV.

The series’ creator Shonda Rhimes is opening up about how it may, or when, it will end in an interview with Variety.

In the interview, Shonda said she possibly knows what will happen in the series finale.

“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” she revealed with a laugh.

“I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?” she continued.

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me,” she continued with a smile.

“Am I going to be the person who decides like what the final scene is? I don’t know!” she added, referring to showrunner Krista Vernoff.

“If you’d ask me this question three years ago, or prior to Krista arriving, I would have said, ‘Yes, I can tell you exactly how it’s going to end. But once you hand off the ball for real, it’s just different. So I don’t know yet.”

“It was my very first television show. It was something I made up 20 years ago and it’s still there, and still existing. It’s inspiring to me!” she added.

