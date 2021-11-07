'The Crown' Loses Consultant Jemima Khan Over Mishandled Storylines Involving Princess Diana

Jemima Khan will not be associated with The Crown for the upcoming fifth season.

A friend and confidant of the late Princess Diana, was originally asked to contribute to the series with creator Peter Morgan, helping him to script storylines involving Diana’s final years.

However, it seems that something went askew.

Jemima, who is also a film and television producer, issued a statement to the Sunday Times about the break.

“It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past,” she shared, adding that once she understood how the series was going to handle the storylines, she decided to end her relationship with the show.

Jemima also requested that her contributions aren’t used and that she receive no writing credit.

“In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died. After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute,” she added.

“We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021,” Jemima continued. “When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”

The Crown season five is filming now, with Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana.

It’s expected to return on Netflix in November 2022.