There's A Huge Update In Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson's Feud!

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have been feuding for quite some time and the duo have said quite a lot about their disdain for each other over the years.

While it all started in 2016 after starring in The Fate of the Furious, the two actors traded jabs at each other after Dwayne called out Vin on Instagram for his behavior.

In a recent interview, Vin claimed it was all part of “tough love” on his part.

There’s been a new update about Vin and Dwayne‘s feud that will leave some fans shocked!

Click inside to see what it is!

In a new post on Instagram, Vin has asked Dwayne to return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

Vin continued, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

This comes after Dwayne shared that he wouldn’t return to the franchise.

Dwayne has yet to respond.