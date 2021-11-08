Alec Baldwin Calls for Police to Be Hired to Monitor Gun Safety on Movie Sets

Alec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on movie sets.

Last month, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun fired by the 63-year-old actor struck her. The actor was not aware the gun was loaded while he was rehearsing for a scene.

On Monday (November 8), Alec took to social media to share his thoughts on how film sets could improve safety in the wake of the accident.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” he said on his now-private Twitter account.

The responsibility for firearms safety on a film or TV set is typically placed with the props master or armorer.

Alec answered questions about the incident for the first time last week, sharing that the team was a “very, very well oiled crew” before the shooting took place. He also revealed that he had met with Halyna‘s husband, Matthew.

A new report has also suggested that producers on the film were allegedly warned about safety issues on first assistant director Dave Halls prior movies.

More recently, the rumored transcript of what happened between Alec, Halyna and director Joel Souza leading up to the tragic accident was released.