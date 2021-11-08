Top Stories
Mon, 08 November 2021 at 8:48 pm

Blake Lively Is Ravishing in Red While Celebrating The End of the US Travel Ban

Blake Lively steps out for a chic red dress to celebrate the return of UK travelers to New York event held at The Empire State Building on Monday night (November 8) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress, who grabbed a selfie from the rooftop lookout, joined Sean Doyle, Emma Wade-Smith, Fred Dixon and Jean-Yves Ghazi for the celebration hosted by with British Airways and NYC & Company.

The party coincided with the end of the pandemic travel ban that had been in place for over a year. The United States began welcoming back out of country travellers from the UK who were fully vaccinated.

FYI: Blake wore a red satin taffeta Georges Chakra cold shoulder bow wrapped mini cocktail dress for the event.

If you missed it, check out Blake‘s epic Halloween costume!

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Blake Lively at the Empire State Building…
Photos: Getty
