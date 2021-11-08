Caitlyn Jenner Reveals the Status of Where She Stands with Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner gave an update on the state of her relationship with her ex Kris Jenner during the latest episode of Big Brother VIP.

Caitlyn was asked if the two have any issues and where she wishes their relationship was today.

“I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be. I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it’s not,” Caitlyn said.

She was asked if there is Kris has any “misgivings” towards her, Caitlyn responded, “I think that is an understatement.”

Caitlyn continued, “Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?”

