Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid Vaccine Controversy

Carrie Underwood‘s husband, Mike Fisher, is defending Aaron Rodgers amid his vaccine controversy.

The 37-year-old star quarterback previously told reporters he was “immunized,” which people thought meant vaccinated. This past week, he contracted COVID-19, and it was revealed he is unvaccinated.

On his Instagram, Mike posted, “I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

