Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio & Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Goes Viral

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos, along with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, were all in attendance at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci over the weekend.

A clip of Lauren greeting Leonardo is now going viral.

In the clip, Lauren looked like she was beaming to meet Leonardo and the Internet cannot get enough of the clip.

Quickly, the Internet went wild with the clip and said things like, “Leo about to lose his Prime membership,” “Your girl not supposed to look at another man like this,” and “Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio.”

