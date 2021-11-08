'Dancing with the Stars' 2021 - Scores Revealed for Janet Jackson Night (Full Recap)
The stars are taking on Janet Jackson tonight on Dancing with the Stars!
The eight remaining couples on the ABC competition series performed dances to songs by the iconic entertainer on Monday (November 8).
After each star performed their individual dance, they went head-to-head in the Dance-Off round in hopes to win two extra bonus points from the judges.
At the end of the night, one contestant was sent home after scores from the judges were combined with votes from the audience at home.
Click inside to see the scores from week eight of Dancing With the Stars…
CELEBRITY: Country music singer Jimmie Allen
PRO PARTNER: Emma Slater
DANCE: Cha Cha
SCORE: 32 out of 42
CELEBRITY: The Office actress Melora Hardin
PRO PARTNER: Artem Chigvintsev
DANCE: Paso Doble
SCORE: 42 out of 42
CELEBRITY: Lori Loughlin’s daughter and social media personality Olivia Jade
PRO PARTNER: Val Chmerkovskiy
DANCE: Argentine Tango
SCORE: 36 out of 42
CELEBRITY: The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots
PRO PARTNER: Alan Bersten
DANCE: Jazz
SCORE: 42 out of 42
CELEBRITY: Olympic gymnast Suni Lee
PRO PARTNER: Sasha Farber
DANCE: Paso Doble
SCORE: 42 out of 42
CELEBRITY: Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
PRO PARTNER: Cheryl Burke
DANCE: Paso Doble
SCORE: 38 out of 42
CELEBRITY: NBA player Iman Shumpert
PRO PARTNER: Daniella Karagach
DANCE: Cha Cha
SCORE: 35 out of 42
CELEBRITY: YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa
PRO PARTNER: Jenna Johnson
DANCE: Salsa
SCORE: 31 out of 42