'Dancing with the Stars' 2021 - Scores Revealed for Janet Jackson Night (Full Recap)

The stars are taking on Janet Jackson tonight on Dancing with the Stars!

The eight remaining couples on the ABC competition series performed dances to songs by the iconic entertainer on Monday (November 8).

After each star performed their individual dance, they went head-to-head in the Dance-Off round in hopes to win two extra bonus points from the judges.

At the end of the night, one contestant was sent home after scores from the judges were combined with votes from the audience at home.

CELEBRITY: Country music singer Jimmie Allen

PRO PARTNER: Emma Slater

DANCE: Cha Cha

SCORE: 32 out of 42

CELEBRITY: The Office actress Melora Hardin

PRO PARTNER: Artem Chigvintsev

DANCE: Paso Doble

SCORE: 42 out of 42

CELEBRITY: Lori Loughlin’s daughter and social media personality Olivia Jade

PRO PARTNER: Val Chmerkovskiy

DANCE: Argentine Tango

SCORE: 36 out of 42

CELEBRITY: The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots

PRO PARTNER: Alan Bersten

DANCE: Jazz

SCORE: 42 out of 42

CELEBRITY: Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

PRO PARTNER: Sasha Farber

DANCE: Paso Doble

SCORE: 42 out of 42

CELEBRITY: Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

PRO PARTNER: Cheryl Burke

DANCE: Paso Doble

SCORE: 38 out of 42

CELEBRITY: NBA player Iman Shumpert

PRO PARTNER: Daniella Karagach

DANCE: Cha Cha

SCORE: 35 out of 42

CELEBRITY: YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa

PRO PARTNER: Jenna Johnson

DANCE: Salsa

SCORE: 31 out of 42