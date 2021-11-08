Ed Sheeran Explains Why He & Adele Haven't Collaborated On Anything Yet

Ed Sheeran is opening up about why he and Adele haven’t collaborated on anything together.

During a new interview on WKTU’s “Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show”, the 30-year-old musician explained the reasons why the two – who are two of the most popular British singers – hadn’t teamed up with her yet.

Adele just dropped her first single “Easy on Me” from her upcoming album, and Ed, just put out his “= (Equals)“.

While promoting his new album, Ed revealed that a collaboration with Adele hasn’t happened yet, because “she doesn’t really collab with anyone.”

“Her thing is so good that like you don’t want to mess with that,” he added.

However, Ed did reveal that he’s known her for about 15 years and saw her shows before she was Adele.

“I’ve actually known her for about 15 years,” he recalled. “She used to tour with a guy named Jack Peñate. My cousin was the house mate of Jack’s drummer and she used to open up [for them] when she was younger. She used to sit on a stool with a bass guitar and sing, so I ended up seeing her at all these tiny, tiny, tiny shows.”

Ed went on, “When she obviously went on and had success, I had success about three years later and we bumped into each other and it’s really nice to have someone that you’ve known for that long.”

“I mean I don’t know her super, super well, but you know, we are both British and we have a fair bit in common so yeah, she is lovely.”

Ed is pictured below during an appearance at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday (November 8).