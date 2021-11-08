Emily Ratajkowski Promotes Her New Book Of Essays & Speaks About Why She Included Her Experience With Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a trio of chic looks for a few press appearances in New York City on Monday (November 8).

The 30-year-old model notably stopped by The View, where she opened up more about her new book, “My Body”, where she also detailed her experience with Robin Thicke on the set of his music video, “Blurred Lines”.

“I think that the important thing about that story and that essay is that the set was filled with women,” Emily recalled about the reason she said yes to the job in the first place. “It was an incredible female director, cinematographer. I actually had a really good time. I was having a lot of fun, compared to other jobs I was doing at 20. This was a group of women, I was dancing around, I was being goofy.”

She then spoke about the backlash the video got when it was released in 2013.

“That video got a lot of criticism. When it was criticized when I was 21, I was really defiant and said, ‘Actually, I had a good time. It was empowering,’” she shared. “That just wasn’t the whole reality of the story.”

Emily added, “I think that that’s a perfect example of why I decided to include it in the book. It just exemplifies what I’m trying to say: it can be both. It can be both an incredibly fun experience, it brought me fame, it brought me success.

“There was also a moment where nobody could say anything. We were a bunch of women who were working and easily replaceable. I knew that there was a younger, prettier girl who would happily do the music video instead of me. It’s the reason I’m here, in some ways. It’s the reason so many people are hopefully going to read this book. It’s complicated, and I was scared of people just making it about a sexual assault allegation and not really listening to the whole story. I hope people read the whole essay.”

Watch her full appearance below!