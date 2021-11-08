Emma Watson Returns To London After Attending COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow

Emma Watson tries to keep warm in a chic coat, beanie and scarf after stopping by a local grocery store in London, England over the weekend.

The 31-year-old actress and activist was seen chatting on her phone after picking up a few items for her home, as well as a coffee to go.

Just a few days prior, Emma spent some time at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where she spent time with other activists talking and working on solutions for climate change.

“I say this with no exaggeration, there is no doubt in my mind that we witnessed a piece of history at @cop26uk in Glasgow,” she wrote on her Instagram with a group picture of them all. “I would feel honoured to be in the presence of just one of these women individually (they are all actual superstars who are quite literally making the world a better place) – but to be with them altogether – was almost overwhelming. I felt a bit like I was in the presence of the female Avengers assembling before The Battle of Earth!”

After the conference, Emma also became a Book Fairy once again, leaving a series of environmentally-focused books around the city for citizens to find.

Check out her post here!

Emma just recently walked her first red carpet in over a year at the Earthshot Prize Awards last month.

