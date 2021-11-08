Get to Know '4400' Actor Derrick A. King with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Derrick A. King is one of the breakout stars of the new CW series 4400 and we caught up with him to learn some things that fans might not know already!

The Maryland native, who now resides in Los Angeles, has previously been seen in ITN’s Ouija House and BET’s Her Only Choice.

Here’s the synopsis for 4400: “Over the last century at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.”

Check out 10 Fun Facts about Derrick below!

I’m a June cancer, and I was going to be named Marvin, but I was named after my father because my mom went to sleep, so he filled out the birth certificate. Haha, smooth move dad. I’ve traveled to Amsterdam, Hawaii, France, Dominican Republic, Dubai, South Africa, Germany, Prague. I have won three $1,000 poker tournaments in Vegas. I’ve skydived over Georgia. I lived in Altoona, Pennsylvania for two years after college working for Nestlé USA, and I got so bored that I got Lasik & a motorcycle license.

I bought a motorcycle when I moved to LA, and I’ve recently bought a pair of glasses because my Lasik wore off. I grew up playing the video game Madden, and during the 2020 pandemic, I booked the job to play the lead role in Madden 2021‘s Story mode. I set all my clocks 20 minutes fast. I have a selfie photobombed by Beyonce while she’s performing on stage in Paris during her Formation Tour. I did a voiceover on live TV while being a contestant on Wayne Brady‘s show Let’s Make a Deal, then lost a prize game that included a trip to Sweden, a dining set, and a pair of snowboards. :( Bonus: In 2020, I had a real bucket list item checked off..I smoked weed with Snoop Dogg. And I have the video to prove it. My mind is still blown!

