Mon, 08 November 2021 at 2:27 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Kicks Off Festivities at Her 'In goop Health Summit' 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow Kicks Off Festivities at Her 'In goop Health Summit' 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her cool olive green dress at the In goop Health Summit held at the Porsche Experience Center on Sunday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actress and goop founder spoke with Matthew Walker on stage at the event, which brings together experts and leaders to explore what drives humans and aims to connect them more deeply with themselves, others, and the world

Gwyneth also spoke to Jay Shetty on stage at the event.

Attendees also had the opportunity to hit the track with world-class Porsche driving coaches for a 45 minute driving experience to test their ‘reaction time and car-control skills.’

The In goop Health Summit was sold-out and only available for fully vaccinated guests over 21.

FYI: Gwyneth wore a pair of The Row boots.

Click inside of 10+ pictures of Gwyneth Paltrow at the In goop Health Summit…
Photos: Getty
