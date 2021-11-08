Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter Mae's Ears: 'Can't Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser'

Hilary Duff is hitting back at mom-shamers.

On Sunday (November 7), the 34-year-old actress shared that she had pierced her seven-month-old daughter Mae‘s ears and added a caption where she pre-emptively clapped back at those who may have criticized her decision.

“Yes! I pierced her ears today,” she captioned a photo of her daughter wearing tiny diamond studs. “Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser… again. Lesss go.”

The Younger alum shares her daughter with her husband, Matthew Koma and the pair are parents to 3-year-old Banks. She is also a mom to her 9-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Back in 2019, Hilary was subject to criticism after she revealed that she had Banks‘ ears pieced, with some saying they were going to unfollow the star based on her decision.

She later reflected on being mom-shamed in an interview with Yahoo! Life, telling the outlet: “I’m so used to dodging the comments or the judgment, that I don’t realize. Like, you just get a tough skin and you don’t realize how much it actually affects you. I don’t comment on other people’s posts like that, so I don’t understand, but I guess it’s just a need for attention or whatever. It’s hard not to take it personal.”

She added, “At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.’”

It was announced earlier this year that the actress had joined the cast of the highly-anticipated How I Met Your Father revival.