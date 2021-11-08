Ingo Rademacher Reportedly Out of 'General Hospital' Following Transphobic Tweet

It’s being reported that Ingo Rademacher will no longer star on ABC’s popular soap opera, General Hospital.

According to The Wrap, the 50-year-old actor, who has starred as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the program for 25 years, is out of the show after sharing a transphobic tweet on his social media platform.

After Ingo had shared the tweet on his Twitter handle, many of his co-stars called him out, including Cassandra James and Nancy Lee Grahn.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you,” Cassandra posted in her tweet. “You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

She added, “Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

Nancy then revealed later on Sunday (November 7), that Ingo is “mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast.”

“The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast,” she wrote. “Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames, & the trans community.”

ABC, General Hospital, nor Ingo‘s reps have commented on the situation as of yet.

The post that Ingo had shared, from conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey, featured side-by-side images of Dr. Rachel Levine, the United States’ first transgender four-star officer, and Winsome Sears, who was last week elected Virginia’s first Black woman Lieutenant Governor.

“Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist,” the post read.

Ingo added his own commentary, writing, “Always search for the truth and be open to the fact it might come from a source you might not always agree with.”