Mon, 08 November 2021 at 9:23 am

Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Bring 'Belfast' Promo to Los Angeles!

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are still promoting their hit new film Belfast!

The co-stars attended the Film Independent Screening of their movie along with director, Sir Kenneth Branagh, and co-stars Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds, on Sunday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

After the screening, Jamie took the time to stop and sign autographs for fans and you can see all those photos, plus the pics from the screening, in the gallery of this post.

The film is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. You can see the trailer for the movie right here if you haven’t seen it yet.
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 01
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 02
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 03
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 04
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 05
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 06
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 07
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 08
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 09
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 10
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 11
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 12
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 13
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 14
jamie dornan caitriona balfe screening belfast 15
