Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Bring 'Belfast' Promo to Los Angeles!

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are still promoting their hit new film Belfast!

The co-stars attended the Film Independent Screening of their movie along with director, Sir Kenneth Branagh, and co-stars Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds, on Sunday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

After the screening, Jamie took the time to stop and sign autographs for fans and you can see all those photos, plus the pics from the screening, in the gallery of this post.

The film is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. You can see the trailer for the movie right here if you haven’t seen it yet.