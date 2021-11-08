Jeff Bezos Responds to Viral Video of His Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez with Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeff Bezos has issued a response to the viral video of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio over the weekend.

In the video, Lauren looked absolutely star-struck and elated to be meeting the A-list Oscar winner, and the Internet went wild with the video. Reactions poured in like, “Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio.”

Now, Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, has a message for Leonardo after seeing the video.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio,” Bezos posted on his Twitter account, along with a photo that featured Jeff posing alongside a sign that read, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop.”