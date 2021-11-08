Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to Astroworld Victims

Kanye West is honoring the victims of the “mass-casualty incident” that took place at Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Music Festival.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of the rapper’s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

According to People, Kanye West dedicated his latest Sunday Service to “the loved ones at Astroworld.”

Click inside to read more…

The performance was livestreamed on YouTube by Triller and Revolt and the description read, “let’s get back to a peaceful state of mind with this service dedicated to the lost lives at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld.”

TMZ adds that Kanye did not attend the service.

Rapper Roddy Ricch, who was one of several performers at the music festival, also recently voiced his support for those impact by the incident and pledged to donate his earnings from the event to the victims’ families.

It was announced earlier this morning that Travis would be issuing full refunds to all attendees and would also be cancelling his upcoming appearances.