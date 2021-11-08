Kanye West Reaches Out to Drake to End Their Feud

Kanye West is reaching out to Drake for some help.

After years of feuding, the 44-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper asked the 35-year-old “Hotline Bling” singer if they could finally put an end to their beef.

Click inside to read more…

On Monday (November 8), J. Prince posted a video on Instagram of Kanye reading a message on his phone directed to Drake.

“This is Ye and J. Prince,” Kanye says. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

“I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover,” Kanye continued. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

J. Prince captioned the video with an extensive message, where he wrote, “I met with @kanyewest last night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking.”

“Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery,” he continued. “Movement thinkers dream of a better tomorrow, a bigger picture, longevity choices and humbling themselves to forgive. They don’t allow fear and pride to stunt their growth, and they’re always looking for the good in every situation and that’s where the leaders are separated from the followers.”

J. Prince went on to explain that he decided to meet Kanye in order to help get Larry Hoover released from prison. Larry is gang leader who is currently serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Florence, Colorado.

“So I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” J. Prince explained. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

Drake has not yet publicly responded to Kanye.

Want to read more about Kanye and Drake’s past feud? See the stories below…

December 13, 2018: Kanye West Lashes Out at Drake in Twitter Rant: ‘Still Need That Apology’

December 13, 2018: Kanye West Continues Rant Against Drake, Tweets ‘There Would Never be a Drake Without a Kanye West’

December 14, 2018: Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West’s Feud with Drake

December 29, 2018: Kanye West Calls Out Drake for Following Kim Kardashian on Instagram

May 25, 2019: Kanye West Addresses ‘Beef’ with Drake – Watch Now

December 25, 2019: Drake Addresses Relationships with Pusha-T & Kanye West in New Interview Released on Christmas

March 6, 2021: Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumors in New Song ‘Wants and Needs’