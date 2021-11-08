Ken Jennings Returns As Host of 'Jeopardy!' Tonight; One Year After Alex Trebek's Death

Ken Jennings wasn’t fully aware of when his return to Jeopardy! would air.

The 47-year-old champion’s return is marked by the one year anniversary of Alex Trebek‘s death, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Speaking with USA Today, Ken revealed that he knew something was a bit off about filming the day of his return, but he didn’t know what.

“Apparently, everyone was aware that we were going to air (my first episode) on the anniversary and nobody told me,” he shared. “They didn’t want to put that in my head. So I was not told until after that it was the Nov. 8 show.”

Looking onward though, Ken is ready to honor Alex‘s legacy once again.

“You would like to say just like getting back on a bike,” Ken shared of stepping behind the podium again. He had been the first guest host earlier this year.

He added, “It’s a very tricky job. The mechanics of hosting Jeopardy! are daunting. There’s a lot going on at once, and Alex made it all look so easy. But I can tell you firsthand, it’s not easy.”

Ken also admitted that he “felt rusty; I hope I don’t look rusty, but honestly it was just such a delight to be back on that stage.”

He and Mayim Bialik will continue to trade off hosting duties for the foreseeable future.

Check your local listings to see when and where Jeopardy! airs.