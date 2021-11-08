Kenan Thompson Is Hosting the People's Choice Awards 2021!

Kenan Thompson is set to air the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!,” Kenan said in a statement. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

“Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, added. “We cannot wait to welcome him to the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

See the full list of nominees for the People’s Choice Awards.



The big show will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.