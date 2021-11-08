Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Break Their Silence on Tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are reacting to the “mass casualty” that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival Concert.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

On Monday (November 8), Kendall – who was at the concert – and Kim both took to social media to address the tragedy.

“I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” Kendall added.

On her Instagram Story, Kim wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lose and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loves ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Shortly after learning about the tragedy, Travis issued a statement after the tragedy, and now, he’s taking further steps.