Kourtney Kardashian Visits Music Studio in L.A. with Fiance Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is joining fiance Travis Barker for a day at the music studio!

The 42-year-old reality star sucked on a lollipop as she and the 45-year-old blink-182 drummer made their way into a studio on Sunday afternoon (November 7) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, the engaged couple kept things super casual in comfy black clothes.

Just a few days beforehand, it was announced that this entertainer had signed a new record deal with Travis‘ label.

