Top Stories
Kanye West is Reportedly Dating This 22-Year-Old Model

Kanye West is Reportedly Dating This 22-Year-Old Model

Watch the Music Video for Andrew Matarazzo's New Song &quot;Don't Say Love&quot; Now!

Watch the Music Video for Andrew Matarazzo's New Song "Don't Say Love" Now!

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 12:12 am

Kourtney Kardashian Visits Music Studio in L.A. with Fiance Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Visits Music Studio in L.A. with Fiance Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is joining fiance Travis Barker for a day at the music studio!

The 42-year-old reality star sucked on a lollipop as she and the 45-year-old blink-182 drummer made their way into a studio on Sunday afternoon (November 7) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

For their outing, the engaged couple kept things super casual in comfy black clothes.

Just a few days beforehand, it was announced that this entertainer had signed a new record deal with Travis‘ label.

Find out what Kris Jenner thinks about all of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA!

If you missed it, this star threw some shade at Kourtney and Travis.

Check out the new photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian visits a music studio with travis barker 01
kourtney kardashian visits a music studio with travis barker 02
kourtney kardashian visits a music studio with travis barker 03
kourtney kardashian visits a music studio with travis barker 04
kourtney kardashian visits a music studio with travis barker 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images